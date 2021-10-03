England U17s played Portgual at the Technique Stadium in November 2017.

The home of the Spireites has hosted a number of Young Lions matches over the years and some of the country’s brightest talents will return again for the friendly on Thursday (7pm KO).

Edwards is aware of the history the Technique has with the national side and he is looking forward to bringing his squad to north Derbyshire.

He said: "It is a really good venue to host England games. A great surface, a good stadium and hopefully good local support as well.

“We are really looking forward to it. I think the opportunity to play at a stadium, in front of hopefully a decent crowd, is one we are looking forward to.

“It is really important for the players as well, for their development and experience. A lot of them are playing first-team football, so they are used to crowds but I think to put on an England shirt and be in front of a crowd is an important thing for them as well.”

The 23-man squad for the games against Italy and away at Czech Republic next Monday (Ocober 11, 5pm) includes players from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Edwards has selected players such as Ethan Laird of Manchester United (on loan at Swansea City), Leighton Clarkson of Liverpool (on loan at Blackburn Rovers) and Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United, and the boss believes that the squad highlights potential future stars for the senior national team.

“There is a lot of exciting talent,” Edwards said. “First and foremost, there are some really good, young players on show. All of whom are really proud to represent their country.

“Hopefully, some of them can go and represent the senior team as well in the next few years. There are players at different stages in their careers. Some are on loan; some are playing in their first teams.

“Across the board, there are some really good young players. It’s a really talented group and ultimately, they come together to play for England. We are lucky in this country, across all of the age groups, to have a real depth of talent.”

Italy’s squad includes the likes of AC Milan’s Daniel Maldini – son of Champions League and World Cup winner Paolo.

Italy’s young group has enjoyed their best ever spell over recent years; they have finished third and fourth in the last two World Cup campaigns.

Edwards is mindful of the threat the Azzurri will bring.

“I think it is as big a test as we could face really,” he added.

“They are a really good side. Historically, they produce really good players and good teams. They’ve got an identity of how they want to play.

“It’s going to be a really tough challenge, but I think that’s what we need and that’s what we want. It’s one we are looking forward to.”