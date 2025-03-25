Chesterfield's striker selection headache for Barrow clash

Paul Cook has got a nice selection headache this weekend when Chesterfield travel to Barrow.

Town are unbeaten in four, winning three, leaving them seven points off the play-offs with a game in hand. Their next opponents, who are now managed by former Solihull Moors boss and ex-Spireite Andy Whing, are seven points and six places worse off in 17th.

Although Cook has a tricky decision to make with regards to the right-back position because of injuries, the headache he has in terms of who plays up front will be a more welcome one.

Bim Pepple has scored three goals in his last four but Will Grigg is now fully fit after three months out and he came on in the second-half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Harrogate Town. Despite being sidelined for a lengthy period, Grigg still has 10 goals this season and it will be hard to leave him out from the start now that he has overcome his calf problem.

Bim Pepple. Picture: Brian Eyre.

But Chesterfield are about to enter a busy Saturday-Tuesday period for a couple of weeks which will then be followed by the Good Friday and Easter Monday fixtures so the pair could be rotated, and there is also Paddy Madden to consider.

Cook told the DT: "He (Pepple) has missed a couple of big chances in games, the Walsall chance comes to mind, that would have put us 2-0 up. Like all young players, they will have highs and they will have lows. He has been excellent for us. The plan was not to leave him on the pitch for 90 minutes at Notts County, the plan was for Bailey Hobson to probably go up front for the last 15-20 minutes. Bim has had a three-game week for the first time in his career, he has got a few goals, he is in top form, he is very confident at the minute, and that is great for us.”