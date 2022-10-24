The Spireites take on the Minstermen at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday night in the National League.

Town have a superb record against York, having not lost against them in 18 matches, a run stretching back 30 years.

Tuesday night’s fixture will the first meeting between the two sides since the Spireites won 2-0 in Yorkshire in January 2014 on their way to lifting the League Two title.

Let’s take a look back at the Spireites’ starting line-up that day...

1. Tommy Lee The goalkeeper has reportedly just taken up a role as a coach in Manchester United's academy. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Tendayi Darikwa The 30-year-old is currently at Championship side Wigan Athletic. Photo: Jordan Mansfield Photo Sales

3. Ian Evatt He already has two promotions on his managerial CV with Barrow and Bolton. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Liam Cooper The 31-year-old captained Leeds United back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. He is a regular starter for the Whites in the top flight. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales