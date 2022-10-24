News you can trust since 1855
A look back at Chesterfield's starting line-up the last time they played York City.

Chesterfield's starting line-up last time they played York City eight years ago - as National League rivals meet again

It’s been eight years since Chesterfield last played York City.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago

The Spireites take on the Minstermen at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday night in the National League.

Town have a superb record against York, having not lost against them in 18 matches, a run stretching back 30 years.

Tuesday night’s fixture will the first meeting between the two sides since the Spireites won 2-0 in Yorkshire in January 2014 on their way to lifting the League Two title.

Let’s take a look back at the Spireites’ starting line-up that day...

1. Tommy Lee

The goalkeeper has reportedly just taken up a role as a coach in Manchester United's academy.

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Tendayi Darikwa

The 30-year-old is currently at Championship side Wigan Athletic.

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

3. Ian Evatt

He already has two promotions on his managerial CV with Barrow and Bolton.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Liam Cooper

The 31-year-old captained Leeds United back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. He is a regular starter for the Whites in the top flight.

Photo: Pete Norton

