Chesterfield's starting line-up last time they played York City eight years ago - as National League rivals meet again
It’s been eight years since Chesterfield last played York City.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
The Spireites take on the Minstermen at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday night in the National League.
Town have a superb record against York, having not lost against them in 18 matches, a run stretching back 30 years.
Tuesday night’s fixture will the first meeting between the two sides since the Spireites won 2-0 in Yorkshire in January 2014 on their way to lifting the League Two title.
Let’s take a look back at the Spireites’ starting line-up that day...
