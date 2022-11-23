Chesterfield's starting line-up last time they beat AFC Wimbledon nine years ago - as two clubs meet again in FA Cup
Chesterfield will be aiming to beat AFC Wimbledon for the first time in nine years when they clash in the FA Cup on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
The Spireites visit Plough Lane for the first time in the FA Cup second round this weekend.
It has the potential to be a cracker, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.
Chesterfield have not beaten AFC Wimbledon since a 2-0 win in a League Two fixture in September 2013.
Let’s take a look at how the Spireites lined-up that day...
