News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A look back at Chesterfield's starting line-up the last time they beat AFC Wimbledon.

Chesterfield's starting line-up last time they beat AFC Wimbledon nine years ago - as two clubs meet again in FA Cup

Chesterfield will be aiming to beat AFC Wimbledon for the first time in nine years when they clash in the FA Cup on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago

The Spireites visit Plough Lane for the first time in the FA Cup second round this weekend.

It has the potential to be a cracker, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.

Chesterfield have not beaten AFC Wimbledon since a 2-0 win in a League Two fixture in September 2013.

Let’s take a look at how the Spireites lined-up that day...

1. Tommy Lee

The popular goalkeeper won two league titles and the JPT with the Spireites.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Tendayi Darikwa

Played for Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wigan since departing the Blues.

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

3. Sam Hird

Hird made more than 200 appearances for the club over six years between 2012 and 2018.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Liam Cooper

The defender signed for Leeds United in 2014 after impressing in a friendly against them.

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ChesterfieldSpireitesLeague Two