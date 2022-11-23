Chesterfield will be aiming to beat AFC Wimbledon for the first time in nine years when they clash in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Spireites visit Plough Lane for the first time in the FA Cup second round this weekend.

It has the potential to be a cracker, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.

Chesterfield have not beaten AFC Wimbledon since a 2-0 win in a League Two fixture in September 2013.

Let’s take a look at how the Spireites lined-up that day...

1. Tommy Lee The popular goalkeeper won two league titles and the JPT with the Spireites.

2. Tendayi Darikwa Played for Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wigan since departing the Blues.

3. Sam Hird Hird made more than 200 appearances for the club over six years between 2012 and 2018.

4. Liam Cooper The defender signed for Leeds United in 2014 after impressing in a friendly against them.