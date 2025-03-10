Dilan Markanday.

Chesterfield will use the loan market again next season but ideally they will not be relying on it, says manager Paul Cook.

The Spireites have had Max Thompson, Devan Tanton, Harvey Araujo, Jack Sparkes, Jenson Metcalfe, Dilan Markanday, Michael Olakigbe and Bim Pepple on loan at different points throughout the campaign.

Fulham pair Tanton and Araujo showed great potential early on in the season but suffered with injuries, while Markanday impressed so much that parent club Blackburn Rovers recalled him in January and sent him to Leyton Orient in League One.

Sparkes and Pepple look like being two more success stories from delving into the loan market but having their fingers burnt with Markanday has made the club think about their approach for next season.

“It is probably a topic of conversation that has been in the club in the last day or two,” Cook said in response to a question about loan players at last week’s fan forum. We want our own players.”

Cook, in a light-hearted tone, continued: “You got back to when I had Daniel Johnson here and I wouldn’t play him. And the reason I wouldn’t play him is because he was good and he was going to leave us if I kept playing him! People thought I was mad. And it is no different than Dilan Markanday.

"What I will say about the loans is, when you start the season, you can put in the loan agreement what you want so our only problem with that was that we allowed an agreement to go in where Markanday had an option where he could leave in January. So the loan should have been for 12 months. So if we start with a player, we finish with a player."

Cook has spoken recently about how the turnover in players and the departures of popular members of the squad like Jeff King, Joe Quigley and Branden Horton can impact the togetherness in the dressing room because it takes time for a group to develop a bond and a spirit. The loan market offers clubs like Chesterfield a chance to get some of the best upcoming talent in the country but it comes with downsides as well and that is something they will ponder in the summer when they recruit again.

"Unfortunately for the loans, young Devan and Harvey from Fulham, two outstanding young players, they haven’t played,” Cook added. “Going forward we will use the loan market but we want our own players.”