'Chesterfield's squad looks strong' - Spireites chat on retained list - video

It wasn’t the most dramatic of retained list announcements from Chesterfield this week.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Three got released, two have been offered new contracts and the loans of four others have now ended.

The Derbyshire Times’ Liam Norcliffe and BBC Radio Sheffield’s Paul Fisher give their thoughts as Town start to reshape their squad for next season.

Click to watch the video.

Andy Dallas' loan at Chesterfield has ended. Picture: Tina Jenner.Andy Dallas' loan at Chesterfield has ended. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Andy Dallas' loan at Chesterfield has ended. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldDerbyshire TimesBBC Radio Sheffield