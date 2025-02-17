Chesterfield's season 'skirting' on 'disappointment', says Paul Cook

Chesterfield’s season is ‘skirting’ on becoming a ‘disappointment’, says manager Paul Cook.

The Spireites were the favourites with the bookies to win League Two at the start of the season despite having only just come up from the National League. They currently sit 10th and seven points off the play-offs with 16 matches remaining.

There was some logic to the bookies’ prediction following the promotion successes of Wrexham and Stockport County, two teams who like Town had been in the fifth-tier but are now flying high in League One. But although the Hollywood money of Wrexham saw them go straight up, the Hatters made the jump at the second attempt.

And the longer this campaign goes on, it looks like that will be the case for the Blues, who have had to acclimatise to the physicality of the division, have struggled to break teams down at home, have shown examples of having a soft underbelly at times, particularly on their travels, as well as being ravaged by injuries.

Whatever league Chesterfield are in next season, with the possibility of a promotion push this term still not out of the question, there will be a rebuild in the summer with 15 players out of contract this summer.

Speaking before Saturday’s defeat to Walsall, Cook said: “I think this year has probably been...has it been a little bit disappointing? I think it probably skirts around that. But I think if you look at the injuries and you factor that in, I think we probably would be all okay with what we are doing at the minute.”

This month marks Cook’s third-year anniversary in his second spell in charge. He is the club’s only manager to win two league titles. When he returned in February 2022 his aim was to help guide them over the finish line as they sat pretty in the National League but, in his own words, that season ‘petered out’ and then there was the heartbreaking play-off final defeat to Notts County the year after.

Initially, he did not expect to be here this long, but his love for the club from his first spell soon came rushing back and, along with the support he received from the owners and promotion back to the EFL, he signed a new contract last October. His long-term aim is to get Chesterfield ‘knocking on the door’ of the Championship again, which is where they were when he departed for Portsmouth 10 years ago.

Cook told the DT: “Hopefully in another three years we can be in a better league and maybe even a stronger position which everyone at this club would love. But to do that there is so much hard work to do in front of us. There is so much work to be done but one of the things is I really enjoy coming into work every day and for any manager that is paramount. Three years feels like three days and I think that is great credit to the people around me who have to put up with me!”