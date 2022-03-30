Chesterfield's Scott Loach and Liam Mandeville endure tough night on England C duty
Chesterfield’s Scott Loach and Liam Mandeville endured a tough night as England C crashed to a heavy 4-0 defeat to Wales C in a friendly.
Both Loach and Mandeville started the match at Caernarfon Town’s Oval stadium but the non-league Lions found themselves four goals down at half-time.
Wales’ Will Evans and Aeron Edwards both grabbed a brace each in what was a miserable first 45 for the visitors, who were wide open at the back and well off the pace.
Loach and Mandeville both played 58 minutes before being substituted.
Former Spireite Dion Donohue started for Wales.
The game was the first meeting between the two sides since 2019 because of the pandemic.
England’s line-up included players from Stockport County, Notts County, Bromley, Dagenham and Redbridge, Halifax and Torquay United among others.
Despite the big half-time scoreline, England manager Paul Fairclough opted not to make any changes at the break.
The away side slightly improved in the second 45, but the hardworking hosts continued to press and restricted England to very little and fully deserved the win.