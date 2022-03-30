Chesterfield's Scott Loach and Liam Mandeville endure tough night on England C duty

Liam Mandeville.

Both Loach and Mandeville started the match at Caernarfon Town’s Oval stadium but the non-league Lions found themselves four goals down at half-time.

Wales’ Will Evans and Aeron Edwards both grabbed a brace each in what was a miserable first 45 for the visitors, who were wide open at the back and well off the pace.

Loach and Mandeville both played 58 minutes before being substituted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Spireite Dion Donohue started for Wales.

The game was the first meeting between the two sides since 2019 because of the pandemic.

England’s line-up included players from Stockport County, Notts County, Bromley, Dagenham and Redbridge, Halifax and Torquay United among others.

Despite the big half-time scoreline, England manager Paul Fairclough opted not to make any changes at the break.