Chesterfield's Saidou Khan teases departure from club via Twitter - with Swindon Town and Oxford United amongst the potential destinations

Spireites midfielder Saidou Khan looks set to leave the club.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 7:22 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 7:33 am
Saidou Khan's time appears to be up at Chesterfield.
The Gambian player, who played 37 times for Spireites last season, appeared to announce his exit via his social media pages.

"Struggling to find words for this, but I’d like to thank the club and the staff and all the players, but most importantly the fans,” he wrote on twitter.

"You gave me the platform to showcase my talent and skills and for that I'm eternally grateful. I've experienced incredible highlights.

“It has been my dream to play as high as possible, even before I moved over here from Gambia, and every step up is a step closer to where I have always dreamt to be. Your support has helped me to grow as a human being and a professional.”

Chesterfield are yet to announce the departure.

