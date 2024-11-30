Chesterfield's Ryheem Sheckleford delighted to put injury nightmare behind him

Ryheem Sheckleford returned to the Chesterfield defence after making his comeback from injury at Exeter City.

Full-back Ryheem Sheckleford admits he is delighted to be back playing again after a long spell on the sidelines.

Sheckleford returned to Chesterfield’s starting eleven in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Exeter City after battling back from a pre-season injury.

And he admits it was a good feeling to take to the pitch once again.

“It has been a tough one, but I'm happy to be back after so long out,” he said. “Needing an operation after working so hard in pre-season to get fit was tough.

“Its been frustrating and I'm just glad to be back.

“I worked hard in pre-season to get fit and it wasn't ideal getting injured and being out so long

“I’ve only been training for two weeks, but I feel I am getting there.

“I felt better in the second half once I got the cobwebs off, we will see how I feel tomorrow.

“I have played now and got minutes under my belt, I want to kick on from there.”

Sheckleford will be hoping to get those minutes when Spireites head to MK Dons on Tuesday night.

MK Dons go into the game in great form having won their last six League Two games. They also go into the game fresh having sat out Saturday following their FA Cup first round defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Spireites remain eighth in the table, two points adrift of the Dons and having played one game more.

