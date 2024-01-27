News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield's 'quality' was difference, says Southend United manager

Southend United manager, Kevin Maher, said Chesterfield’s attacking ‘quality’ was the difference in the Spireites’ 3-0 win.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Jan 2024, 19:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Goals from James Berry, Joe Quigley and Armando Dobra secured Town’s 18th home win on the bounce and moves them 16 points clear at the top.

Southend had some chances in the first-half but failed to take them and they paid the price.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m not disappointed with the performance but I am with the result,” Maher told the Southend Echo. “It didn’t feel like a 3-0 but credit to them.

Most Popular
Southend United boss Kevin Maher. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)Southend United boss Kevin Maher. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Southend United boss Kevin Maher. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

“We wanted to go toe-to-toe and we wanted to do that to see where we are at.

“For a long period of the game we were taking it to them but we didn’t do enough in their box in terms of more clear cut chances. We had one cleared off the line and Marcus (Dackers) has had one he couldn’t get enough power on the shot.

“We had so many opportunities in and around the final third but we didn’t get the final ball quite right.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maher added: “For long periods we felt on top of the game but we’ve ended up losing because of the quality they’ve got in the final third and the quality they’ve brought off the bench.”

The defeat leaves Southend in 15th place and 10 points off the play-offs.

Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesSouthend