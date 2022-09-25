News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's promotion odds are continuing to tumble after their record-breaking start to a season.

Chesterfield's promotion odds slashed after unbeaten start to the season goes on - plus the updated odds for Wrexham, Notts County, Solihull Moors and the rest of the National League

Chesterfield have had a more than encouraging to start to the season so far.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:08 pm

Paul Cook’s side remain unbeaten after the 10 game mark where the league traditionally starts to take shape.

William Hill now make Spireites just above evens to make their long-awaited return to the Football League.

The bookies are already viewing promotion as being four teams for two places, with it being a three horse race to win the league – Chesterfield, Wrexham and Notts County being the contenders.

1. Aldershot Town

150/1

2. Maidenhead United

150/1

3. Scunthorpe United

150/1

4. Altrincham

125/1

