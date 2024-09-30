Chesterfield beat promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers 3-0 away at the weekend.Chesterfield beat promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers 3-0 away at the weekend.
Chesterfield beat promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers 3-0 away at the weekend.

Chesterfield's promotion hopes will be decided by just one point after a battle with Fleetwood Town and Walsall, says supercomputer

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2024, 18:30 BST
Spireites are going to be in a three horse race for an automatic promotion place, according to the latest computer simulation.

Their hopes will go all the way in a shoot-out with Walsall and Fleetwood.

Spireites picked up three points at promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers at the weekend, while Walsall and Fleetwood both also won.

This supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets – believes every point is going to be crucial, with the League Two table finishing like this.

The predicted table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

98pts (+36)

1. Gillingham

98pts (+36) Photo: Richard Pelham

90pts (+22)

2. Notts County

90pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+25)

3. Walsall

84pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+18)

4. Chesterfield

83pts (+18) Photo: jason chadwick

