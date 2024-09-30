Their hopes will go all the way in a shoot-out with Walsall and Fleetwood.

Spireites picked up three points at promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers at the weekend, while Walsall and Fleetwood both also won.

This supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets – believes every point is going to be crucial, with the League Two table finishing like this.

Have your say on how the season is looking via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

The predicted table