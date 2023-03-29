News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's promotion hopes boosted after heroic Barnet goalkeeping performance

Chesterfield’s hopes of finishing third in the National League were boosted last night thanks to a heroic goalkeeping performance.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:39 BST

Before Tuesday evening’s fixtures got underway the Spireites trailed third-placed Woking by only one goal and with the two sides level on 71 points with seven games remaining.

With Town not playing, the Cards had an opportunity to extend their lead when they hosted Barnet.

But it did not go to plan as Darren Sarll’s men were held to a 1-1 draw and they had two late penalties saved.

Chesterfield will go third with a win against Maidenhead United on Saturday.
They fell behind to Harry Pritchard’s 14th minute opener and it stayed that way until four minutes into the second-half when Joshua Browne equalised.

But Browne’s night took a turn for the worse when his penalties on 76 and 90 minutes were both remarkably saved by Laurie Walker.

The draw means that Woking go one point ahead of the Blues but Chesterfield’s fate is now in their own hands because they have a game in hand. Considering the Spireites dropped to fifth and were seven points behind them after the home defeat to Oldham a month ago, Paul Cook’s men can be pleased with the turnaround.

On Saturday Town travel to Maidenhead United, and Woking are not playing, so a win would definitely mean they would be sitting third come 5pm.

