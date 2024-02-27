Chesterfield's 'professionalism' praised in 'big win' against Barnet - reaction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Michael Jacobs and Will Grigg sent the Spireites 23 points clear at the top with 11 games to go. This was Town’s first win in four as they recorded a much-needed clean sheet.

Coach Danny Webb said: “As a football club we are in a good place. Eleven games to go, 23 points clear, we are not silly, we know we are in a good place, but no one is getting carried away. We have got to keep ticking off these games and getting as many points as we can and win the league. Hopefully that is another step towards the promised land. We will not be taking our foot off the gas. The gaffer keeps everyone calm and grounded. We have to keep being professional and hopefully the good times will follow.”

On the performance, Webb continued: “That was a big win tonight. They are a strong team. They put it in the box and put you under pressure. To a man they all stood up tonight. It was a very professional performance. I thought we dealt with their threats really well. It is great to have a nice clean sheet. After conceding four at Bromley people had forgotten how good we have been defensively all season. When a team who is top drops a few points a lot of people are quick to jump on the bandwagon saying things like ‘wobble’ and ‘blip’ but we are not affected by any outside noise.”

Chesterfield lined-up in a 4-3-3 formation and it worked a treat at The Hive on Tuesday night.

Webb explained: “We had Banks almost playing a bit deeper at times with Naylor and Jones either side of him with Banks in a quarterback role. As the game went on we went a bit more direct because they were starting to go for it and we got in for our second goal. It was not the normal 4-2-3-1 that we play and it just shows that we can adapt and still come to Barnet and be deserved winners.

“Everyone deserves that win tonight. You have got to be ready for battle and we earnt the right to play. Some of our play was excellent and some of our scrappy things that were needed were too.”