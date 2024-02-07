Chesterfield's potential title-clinching National League fixture selected for live coverage by TNT Sports
and live on Freeview channel 276
Not wanting to miss out on the possibility of the Spireites winning the title that day, TNT Sports has selected the trip to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, March 2 for live coverage.
It means kick-off has been brought forward from 3pm to 12.30pm.
Dorking, who are just above the relegation zone, say the match is ‘all ticket’ and that it is heading for a sell-out.
Announcing the latest TV selections for March, the National League said: “Things get underway on March 2 and Chesterfield fans are already wondering when their big moment will arrive. The run-away leaders’ match at Dorking Wanderers will be played out in front of the cameras, kick-off is set for 12.30pm.”
Chesterfield are currently 22 points clear at the top of the table with 15 games remaining.
The Spireites, who beat Dagenham and Redbridge 2-1 on Tuesday night, host Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.