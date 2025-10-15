Chesterfield's potential line-up against Fleetwood Town with two players suspended

With a couple of players suspended, manager Paul Cook has got some important selection decisions to make.
Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up this weekend...
1. Zach Hemming - GK
The stopper will be hoping to build on his first clean sheet in two months in the win against Salford City. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton - RB
With Vontae Daley-Campbell serving a one-match ban for five yellows, on-loan Fulham man Tanton will more than likely get his chance to make his mark and put the Colchester United nightmare from two weeks ago behind him. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chey Dunkley - CB
A man of the match performance last time out. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean - CB
Chesterfield's centre-back pairing were a rock against Salford. Photo: Brian Eyre