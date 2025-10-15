Chesterfield entertain Fleetwood Town this Saturday.placeholder image
Chesterfield entertain Fleetwood Town this Saturday.

Chesterfield's potential line-up against Fleetwood Town with two players suspended

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:15 BST
Chesterfield could jump into the automatic promotion places with a win at home to Fleetwood Town this Saturday.

With a couple of players suspended, manager Paul Cook has got some important selection decisions to make.

Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up this weekend...

The stopper will be hoping to build on his first clean sheet in two months in the win against Salford City.

1. Zach Hemming - GK

1. Zach Hemming - GK

With Vontae Daley-Campbell serving a one-match ban for five yellows, on-loan Fulham man Tanton will more than likely get his chance to make his mark and put the Colchester United nightmare from two weeks ago behind him.

2. Devan Tanton - RB

2. Devan Tanton - RB

A man of the match performance last time out.

3. Chey Dunkley - CB

3. Chey Dunkley - CB

Chesterfield's centre-back pairing were a rock against Salford.

4. Kyle McFadzean - CB

4. Kyle McFadzean - CB

