Chesterfield's potential FA Cup third round opponents revealed

Chesterfield will travel to Championship side Watford in the FA Cup third round if they beat Leyton Orient.

Watford's Vicarage Road. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The draw was made on ITV before the Spireites and the O’s went head-to-head at the SMH Group Stadium at 2pm on Sunday.

Watford are currently 10th in the Championship, three points off the play-offs.

Third round clashes will be played on January 6 and 7.

Some of the standout ties include Arsenal v Liverpool and Sunderland v Newcastle United.