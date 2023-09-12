Chesterfield's players warned their places in team are 'not guaranteed'
The Spireites are second in the National League table, behind leaders Barnet only on goal difference, after winning three on the bounce.
The Blues are yet to keep a clean sheet in eight matches this season and some fans are debating whether Ryan Boot should be given a chance in net instead of on-loan Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.
When asked about the keepers, assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT: “No player at all in this team is guaranteed to play each game.
“Ryan Boot has been training excellently, as has Harry. I am sure there will be lots of discussions going forward about lots of selection problems but, at the moment, we have to remember that Harry is part of a team that has got us near the top of the league but no one’s position in this team is ever safe.
“There is a discussion about everyone in the team, and I mean everyone, and that will probably happen again next week.”
Although Tyrer is yet to record a clean sheet he has performed well but his decision-making in the goals conceded against Oldham Athletic and last Saturday at home to Dagenham and Redbridge is a topic of discussion among the supporters.
Tyrer opted to punch, rather than catch, a free-kick delivery in the 3-1 win against the Daggers.
Webb explained: “Dave O’Hare (goalkeeping coach), in particular, and us analyse performances and what led up to the goal. For me, there will be a discussion about whether he could have caught it, at the same time, it was a needless free-kick given away, a second phase and then someone losing their man. We pride ourselves on set-pieces in both boxes so it is disappointing.
"In general, there might be mistakes that he or any lad who comes on loan might make but that is part of their development. But, at the same time, they are also here to add to our team to make us win the league and we feel that Harry will do that.”
Webb confirmed that Everton have not stipulated that Tyrer needs to play every game as part of his loan deal at Town.
On Boot, who joined on a free transfer after a successful trial in the summer, Webb added: “You need that other goalie who you feel could be a number one at this football club. Ryan Boot could be a number one at any National League club. We can’t bring him in and say ‘you are never going to play.’”