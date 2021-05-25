The Spireites travel to The Shay on Saturday (12.30pm KO) in charge of their own fate.

Town are seventh in the league table but could finish anywhere between sixth and 10th depending on the results.

Eastleigh had the chance to put themselves in the driving seat but they conceded a late equaliser against Altrincham on Tuesday night. If they had they won, the Blues would have been relying on other results to finish in the top seven.

James Rowe has led Chesterfield from the relegation zone to challengng for a play-off spot.

It means we are all set for a potentially tense and chaotic afternoon in West Yorkshire on Saturday.

Opponents Halifax could still sneak into the play-offs themselves with a win against Chesterfield and if results elsewhere go their way.

Fellow play-off rivals Wrexham (6th) travel to Dagenham and Redbridge, while Bromley (9th) host Notts County and Eastleigh (8th) go to Solihull Moors.

The last two play-off spots, sixth and seventh, are up for grabs, which would mean James Rowe’s men would play away from home in both the eliminator and semi-final rounds if they qualify.

“The state of play is we have just got to do our business,” Rowe told the DT after last weekend’s comeback victory against Dagenham and Redbridge.