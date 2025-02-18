Branden Horton has left Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner

Paul Cook has explained the reasons behind letting ‘fantastic servant’ Branden Horton leave Chesterfield.

The left-back was allowed to depart and join National League side Gateshead earlier this month, ending his two-and-a-half year stay at the Spireites. The 24-year-old helped the Blues win the National League title last season but his minutes were limited this campaign and his contract was set to expire in the summer.

Cook said: “I would like to go on record and wish Branden really well. He was a fantastic servant for the club. He was a really good lad. He played his part in our promotion and he was a pleasure to work with so we wish Branden well at Gateshead. He is no different to the other players who have left our club, Joe Quigley and Jeff King, they will always be welcome at our club.”

Horton found himself behind Lewis Gordon at the start of the season and then Jack Sparkes following his arrival on loan from Peterborough United, meaning his game-time mainly came in cup games or as a late substitute.

The defender joins a Gateshead side who are fifth in the table and look like they will comfortably finish in the play-offs. Horton made his debut in a 4-0 away at Wealdstone before they were beaten 1-0 at home to Altrincam at the weekend.

Expaining why he let Horton go, Cook told the DT: "Jack Sparkes has been brought in and Jack has been excellent for us. He is playing really well. Lewis Gordon is now getting back on the grass and getting close to availability so that will cause me a problem in the left-back area.

"Branden would have been third in line at that point. Anyone who is third in line can quickly become first in line with opportunity. But the way we play, the way we are rolling into a three at the back at times, we just felt with Branden’s contract being up in the summer it was the perfect opportunity for Branden to go and get a longer contract at a club that suits his style of play.”

On signing for Gateshead, Horton added: “The style of play here suits me very well. I want to play every week and I wasn’t playing much at Chesterfield anymore so I wanted to try to get away and get some games under my belt.”