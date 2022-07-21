The Bantams, who are second favourites to win League Two this season, overcome the newly-promoted Championship side thanks to a strike from Emmanuel Osadebe and a Jamie Walker penalty in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade.

Managed by experienced former Manchester City, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Wales boss, Mark Hughes, Bradford have won three of their four pre-season clashes so far.

As well as the win against Sunderland, they have seen off National League North Bradford Park Avenue 2-0 and National League York City 4-1, as well as losing 2-0 at home to League One Derby County.

Mark Hughes brings his Bradford City side to the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

After a finishing 14th last season, Hughes, who took over in February in what was a huge coup for the club, has rebuilt his squad this summer, including adding experienced former Hull City and Rotherham United midfielder Ritchie Smallwood, 31 and sought-after striker Vadaine Oliver, 30, from Gillingham.

The West Yorkshire side begin their season a week earlier than Chesterfield, hosting Doncaster Rovers on July 30, so they could have the edge over the Spireites when it comes to fitness this weekend.

Speaking after the victory against Sunderland, Hughes said: “I think this game was encouraging for us. Against Derby, we were probably slightly undercooked, and not quite ready for that level of team.

“Yet, now, our fitness is better and we are getting to a place I am comfortable with, going into the first game.

“We looked fit, despite the conditions. We do not have any outfield players who have managed a full 90 minutes yet, but it is all about building up the game time.

“We are well on track. When we are training together, everyone is getting better and stronger.”

Chesterfield beat Bradford 2-1 at the Technique in a friendly last summer, with the goals coming from Danny Rowe and Stefan Payne