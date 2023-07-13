The Blades will arrive in Derbyshire on Saturday with Tunisia international, Anis Slimane, 22, in their ranks after he completed his move from Danish side Brøndby for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal.

United’s statement said central midfielder Slimane, capped 26 times at international level, has started training with his new team-mates ahead of the match against the Spireites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimane was part of Tunisia’s World Cup 2022 squad, starting two out of three group games against Denmark and France.

Anis Slimane in action for Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He won the league title with Brøndby in 2021 and played in their Champions League campaign.

Blades boss, Paul Heckingbottom, said: "He's 22 but someone with a lot of experience. He's played a lot of first-team games, been to a World Cup and someone who has continually gone up the ladder in terms of his levels.

"He's a technical player who can handle the ball really well and someone who works really hard. I think the fact that he's played in a number of positions at international level and has been trusted in those positions shows he gets the game tactically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anis is someone we've known about since we first took the job here, really in that first window. We never really had the opportunity to do something until now and it has just coincided with his contract situation so the timing is really good for both of us."