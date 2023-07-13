News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's next opponents Sheffield United sign Tunisia international ahead of friendly

Chesterfield’s next pre-season opponents, Sheffield United, have made their first summer signing.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

The Blades will arrive in Derbyshire on Saturday with Tunisia international, Anis Slimane, 22, in their ranks after he completed his move from Danish side Brøndby for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal.

United’s statement said central midfielder Slimane, capped 26 times at international level, has started training with his new team-mates ahead of the match against the Spireites.

Slimane was part of Tunisia’s World Cup 2022 squad, starting two out of three group games against Denmark and France.

Anis Slimane in action for Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)Anis Slimane in action for Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Anis Slimane in action for Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
He won the league title with Brøndby in 2021 and played in their Champions League campaign.

Blades boss, Paul Heckingbottom, said: "He's 22 but someone with a lot of experience. He's played a lot of first-team games, been to a World Cup and someone who has continually gone up the ladder in terms of his levels.

"He's a technical player who can handle the ball really well and someone who works really hard. I think the fact that he's played in a number of positions at international level and has been trusted in those positions shows he gets the game tactically.

"Anis is someone we've known about since we first took the job here, really in that first window. We never really had the opportunity to do something until now and it has just coincided with his contract situation so the timing is really good for both of us."

Sheffield United open their Premier League season at home to Crystal Palace next month.

