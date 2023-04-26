The Stones came into the campaign full of optimism after winning the National League South title by seven points.

It was always going to be tough, but probably nobody would have expected them to have been this bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have won five league games all season - and three of those came in the first month of the campaign.

Former Colchester United defender George Elokobi is manager of Maidstone United.

They have not won a National League match since November 26 - five months ago - and were officially relegated on April 1 with six fixtures still remaining.

Maidstone have also conceded exactly 100 goals and are 25 points adrift from fifth bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stones will arrive at the Technique Stadium on Saturday having collected just one point from their last 10 matches and having only picked up eight points on the road all season.

Compared to Gateshead, for example, who won the National League North title and are sitting comfortably in 15th, they must be frustrated with how their season has unravelled.

They sacked manager Hakan Hayrettin - who led them to promotion last year - in January when they were second from bottom.

Former Colchester United and Wolves defender George Elokobi took over as caretaker and was fully appointed in March but there has not been an upturn in results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In good humour, Chesterfield fans have been suggesting that it is all set up for a shock Maidstone win because ‘that’s what Town do’, but really this is the type of opposition they would have hoped for on the last day of the season knowing a win would be enough to secure third and a place in the play-off semi-finals.

Maidstone scored twice against Notts County last time out, so they will probably come and play with freedom and have a go, but the Spireites have got to take advantage of Woking’s slip-up against Halifax and seal third place to take them to just two more wins from promotion.