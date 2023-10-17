It is looking increasingly likely that Chesterfield will be facing a Gateshead side without a permanent manager this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites return to league action against the sixth-placed Heed this Saturday.

But manager Mike Williamson is being heavily linked with the vacancy at MK Dons and reports on Tuesday morning claim he has agreed to take the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons parted company with Graham Alexander on Monday after just 13 games of the new season with the club in 16th.

Mike Williamson played for Gateshead before becoming their manager. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United defender Williamson, who led Gateshead to the National League North title two years ago and the FA Trophy final last season, was installed as the early favourite with the bookies and it now looks like MK have got their man.

Gateshead have received plenty of deserved plaudits for their attractive attacking style of play under Williamson. They have fired in 34 goals – just two fewer than leaders Chesterfield.

If the deal goes through then it will be a big blow for the Heed and it means they could arrive at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday with a bit of uncertainty in their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalists on the local scene have been reaction to the news that Williamson is set to leave.

@rossgregory9 said: “Hearing Mike Williamson has taken the MK Dons job. Ian Watson going with him. Big blow for Gateshead. What an incredible job they’ve both done at the Heed with results and a brilliant style of play.”

@jordancronin_ wrote: “Told it’s highly likely former NUFC defender Mike Williamson will be leaving Gateshead for League Two side MK Dons. Big blow for the Heed. Mike and assistant Ian Watson have done an unbelievable job. They deserve their opportunity in the EFL.”