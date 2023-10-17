Chesterfield's next opponents Gateshead set to lose manager Mike Williamson to MK Dons - reports
The Spireites return to league action against the sixth-placed Heed this Saturday.
But manager Mike Williamson is being heavily linked with the vacancy at MK Dons and reports on Tuesday morning claim he has agreed to take the job.
The Dons parted company with Graham Alexander on Monday after just 13 games of the new season with the club in 16th.
Former Newcastle United defender Williamson, who led Gateshead to the National League North title two years ago and the FA Trophy final last season, was installed as the early favourite with the bookies and it now looks like MK have got their man.
Gateshead have received plenty of deserved plaudits for their attractive attacking style of play under Williamson. They have fired in 34 goals – just two fewer than leaders Chesterfield.
If the deal goes through then it will be a big blow for the Heed and it means they could arrive at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday with a bit of uncertainty in their ranks.
Journalists on the local scene have been reaction to the news that Williamson is set to leave.
@rossgregory9 said: “Hearing Mike Williamson has taken the MK Dons job. Ian Watson going with him. Big blow for Gateshead. What an incredible job they’ve both done at the Heed with results and a brilliant style of play.”
@jordancronin_ wrote: “Told it’s highly likely former NUFC defender Mike Williamson will be leaving Gateshead for League Two side MK Dons. Big blow for the Heed. Mike and assistant Ian Watson have done an unbelievable job. They deserve their opportunity in the EFL.”
@MarkCarruthers_ added: “If, and as it stands it is if, Mike Williamson and Ian Watson are officially confirmed at MK Dons, they can be proud of all they have achieved at Gateshead. Overseen a remarkable journey with so many lifelong memories. In a different world to the one they took charge of in 2019.”