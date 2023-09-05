Chesterfield's next opponents Dagenham and Redbridge sign trio on loan
The Daggers have climbed up to 11th in the table after winning all of their last three games.
And they have bolstered their squad ahead of this Saturday’s clash at the SMH Group Stadium with a trio of new arrivals until the end of the season.
Defender, Aidan Francis-Clarke, 19, has joined from Luton Town. He was on the bench for the Hatters’ defeat to West Ham United on Friday night.
Joining him are midfielders, Keenan Appiah-Forson, 21, from West Ham, and Flynn Clarke, 20, of Norwich City.
Appiah-Forson featured for the Hammers in the Europa Conference last season, while Clarke joined the Canaries from Peterborough United for a fee two years ago.
Clarke made his Daggers debut in last Saturday’s 3-1 win against AFC Fylde, but the other two could make their first appearances against the Spireites this weekend.
*Elsewhere in the National League, Bromley have signed Arsenal duo Alex Kirk, 20, a defender, and forward Kido Taylor-Hart, 20, on loan until the end of the season. The Ravens have also brought in Bristol Rovers midfielder Ryan Jones, 21, on loan until January.
And Boreham Wood have brought in Crewe Alexandra pair Billy Sass-Davies and midfielder Regan Griffiths, both 23, on loan until the end of January.