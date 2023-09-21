Things are looking good for Chesterfield right now after yet another late win on Tuesday night.

Spireites beat FC Halifax Town 3-2 to record a fifth win in a row and leave them sitting three points clear at the top.

They also are already ten points clear of eight-placed Rochdale, with promotion looking very very good.

Here SkyBet rates the promotion chances of Chesterfield – and the rest of the National League.

Let us know where you think Spireites will finish the season.

