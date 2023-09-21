News you can trust since 1855
National League leaders Chesterfield have now won five in a row.
Chesterfield's new National League promotion odds after dramatic win over FC Halifax Town and the latest odds for Barnet, Bromley, Gateshead, Woking and Hartlepool United- picture gallery

Things are looking good for Chesterfield right now after yet another late win on Tuesday night.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Spireites beat FC Halifax Town 3-2 to record a fifth win in a row and leave them sitting three points clear at the top.

They also are already ten points clear of eight-placed Rochdale, with promotion looking very very good.

Here SkyBet rates the promotion chances of Chesterfield – and the rest of the National League.

Let us know where you think Spireites will finish the season.

250/1

1. Oxford City

250/1 Photo: Matthew Lewis

250/1

2. Dorking Wanderers

250/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

250/1

3. Maidenhead United

250/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

4. Dagenham & Redbridge

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

