Chesterfield's new National League promotion odds after dramatic win over FC Halifax Town and the latest odds for Barnet, Bromley, Gateshead, Woking and Hartlepool United- picture gallery
Things are looking good for Chesterfield right now after yet another late win on Tuesday night.
Spireites beat FC Halifax Town 3-2 to record a fifth win in a row and leave them sitting three points clear at the top.
They also are already ten points clear of eight-placed Rochdale, with promotion looking very very good.
Here SkyBet rates the promotion chances of Chesterfield – and the rest of the National League.
Let us know where you think Spireites will finish the season.
You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.
1 / 6