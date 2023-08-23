News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield’s National League rivals, Southend United, have been deducted 10 points.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

The club was back in the High Court today to face a winding up petition.

The National League had warned the Shrimpers that if they did not pay a £250,000 tax bill owed to HMRC by today then they would face the punishment.

United owner Ron Martin failed to do so and so the Shrimpers have been deducted 10 points and, as a result, have gone bottom of the table on minus four points.

Southend United have been deducted 10 points. Picture: Getty.Southend United have been deducted 10 points. Picture: Getty.
At the hearing, Judge Prentis said: "If this was not a football club with the attachment of its fans I would be winding you up today.

“You will be wound up on the next date if it's not sorted."

The club will be back in court on October 4.

The National League said in a statement: “The league made the club aware on 26 July 2023 that all outstanding debt to HMRC should be discharged in full by their court hearing on 23 August 2023.

“The league are now aware of the court hearing adjournment and that outstanding debt to HMRC has not been discharged in full.

“As a result, Southend United Football Club have been deducted 10 points with immediate effect.

“The league will make no further comment at this time.”

