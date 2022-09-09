Queen Elizabeth II died last night aged 96. A ten day period of mourning has been triggered which is likely to affect sporting events.

The Queen died “peacefully” last night aged 96 triggering a 10 day period of national mourning across the country, starting today.

A statement from the National League confirmed all fixtures this weekend would not take place.

"Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all Member Clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family,” the statement read.

“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

“The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The League fully supports this stance.”

The move follows the EFL’s decision to postpone league fixtures, with other sports doing likewise.

Horse racing was halted on Thursday following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while Friday's play in cricket's Test match between England and South Africa was called off.

All Friday's race meetings in Britain have also been cancelled, along with the same day's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy cricket fixtures.

The second day of the PGA Championship golf on Friday will not take place.

Formula 1 is planning a minute's silence with all teams prior to practice on Friday for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend to proceed as planned.

At the US Open tennis in New York, organisers said "to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II" there would be "a moment of silence prior to the start of the first women's semi-final match between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia".