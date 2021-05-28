Chesterfield's Millie Bright determined to bring 'joy to the nation' with Olympic success for Team GB

Chesterfield's Millie Bright poses for a photo during the official announcement of Team GB's women's football squad. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

The Chesterfield-born Chelsea defender will make her Games debut in Tokyo this summer after being named in Hege Riise’s 18-player squad that will represent Great Britain on the Olympic stage for just the second time.

After a stunning season on the domestic front - with the Blues successfully defending their WSL title and reaching the Women’s Champions League final - Bright is hopeful of bettering GB’s last Olympic performance, when they fell at the quarter-final stage on home soil in 2012.

“To be able to say I’m going to the Olympics is mind-blowing - I don’t think it’s going to settle in for a while,” said Bright.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Bright celebrates winning this season's Barclays FA Women's Super League with Chelsea. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

“This is the biggest stage in sport - not just football - and it’s an incredible honour to know that I’m going to be over there associated with the best athletes from all over the world.

“We’re a team that wants to win, and ultimately that will be the aim for us as Team GB. Hopefully we can put on a great performance and do well for everyone supporting us back at home.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone and we’re hoping we can make it just that bit better for our fans. People have really struggled, so it’d be great to put on a show and make people smile.”

With group clashes against Chile, hosts Japan and Canada - who knocked GB out in the last eight nine years ago - the 39-time capped Lioness is clear the whole squad will be prepared for a steep challenge out on the pitch.

The Chelsea ace added: “I think it can help when you’ve played with people in the past and you’ve already built relationships, but we’re a very open group and there are some tremendous characters throughout the squad.

"There’s talent front to back and I just feel incredibly lucky to have been picked. I just really want to enjoy the experience but make sure we have no regrets.