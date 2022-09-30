News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's match with Solihull Moors is picked for live TV coverage

Chesterfield’s home game against Solihull Moors has been selected for live coverage on BT Sport.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:13 pm
Chesterfield's game with Solihull will be live on TV.

As the season continues to hot up, the broadcaster has selected several more games to show live, with the Spireites encounter due to take place on Saturday, November 19 with a 3pm kick-off.

Both sides are going well so far this season, with Chesterfield top-of-the-table going into this weekend’s games and Solihull in the play-off places.

The full list of upcoming National League games on BT Sport is as follows:

Saturday, October 1 – Boreham Wood vs Maidstone United (5.20pm)

Saturday, October 8 – Dagenham vs Southend United (12.30pm)

Saturday, October 22 – Torquay United vs Altrincham (5.20pm)

Saturday, October 29 – FC Halifax vs Oldham Athletic (5.20pm)

Tuesday, November 8 – Scunthorpe United vs Wrexham (7.30pm)

Saturday, November 12 – Altrincham vs York City (5.20pm)

Saturday, November 19 – Chesterfield vs Solihull Moors (3pm)

ChesterfieldBT SportSpireitesAltrinchamNational League