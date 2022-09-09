Chesterfield's match against Gateshead postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Chesterfield's match against Gateshead on Saturday has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK's longest-serving monarch sadly passed away on Thursday, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Spireites are scheduled to be in action again on Tuesday night against Southend United at the Technique Stadium and, at the moment, that fixture will go ahead as planned.

Premier League, EFL and other sporting events this weekend have also been postponed.

The National League said in a statement on Friday morning: “Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all member clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family.

“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of the Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its president.

“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday, September 12 onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

“The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The National League fully supports this stance.”

The Premier League said the decision to postpone matches this weekend, including Monday night, was to ‘honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation.’

Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

And the EFL said in a statement: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.