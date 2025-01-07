4 . Tyrone Williams

The centre-back was putting in some good performances until he suffered a dislocated shoulder after landing on it awkwardly against Carlisle United in the middle of December. Danny Webb's early assessment was that it could be anything from a minimum of four to five weeks or a maximum of three to four months. Paul Cook has since said they have got players out for the season so he could perhaps be one of them. Photo: Tina Jenner