Such has been their problems, they have had to name young academy lads and half-fit senior pros on the bench who were never going to get used.
The Spireites have a break now, with their next game not until a week today when they host Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy last 16, so they will be hoping to have more options to choose from for that one.
Let’s take a look at what we know about the current injured group and when they might return...
1. Vontae Daley-Campbell
The right-back has been out for more than two months with a hamstring problem. But Danny Webb has said the defender is part of a small group of lads who are back doing some training. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton
The Fulham loanee has performed strongly when fit but he has struggled with muscle injuries and has not featured since November 23. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Harvey Araujo
The on-loan Fulham defender was forced off late on against Bradford City on December 29 after getting a whack in a challenge and subsequently missed the next game at home to MK Dons on New Year's Day. There's been no mention of it being anything serious so, as it stands, he should be okay to resume playing shortly. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Tyrone Williams
The centre-back was putting in some good performances until he suffered a dislocated shoulder after landing on it awkwardly against Carlisle United in the middle of December. Danny Webb's early assessment was that it could be anything from a minimum of four to five weeks or a maximum of three to four months. Paul Cook has since said they have got players out for the season so he could perhaps be one of them. Photo: Tina Jenner
