The attacking midfielder notched his first goal in 11 appearances this season against Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

In total he has scored eight goals in 77 appearances since signing for the Spireites in 2019 on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers.

During his time at Rovers, he scored 15 times and claimed six assists in the Football League so expectations were high when he joined.

Liam Mandeville.

The 24-year-old finished in fine form last season, scoring in big games against Halifax and Notts County, and was rewarded with a new one-year contract in the summer.

Rowe is hoping that Mandeville can now kick-on and find the net on a more regular basis.

“He has not got the goals and assists that perhaps he should have in the positions he has had,” Rowe told the DT.

“His worth ethic out of possession is never in question, but he needs to start getting more goals and more assists in his game which he knows himself.

“Today (against Curzon) he has got in some great areas, he made some great third-man runs in the pocket off the full-back and I said to him at half-time to keep going and something will happen for you and it did. It was a third-man run inside, a great pass from Kabby and a really good finish.