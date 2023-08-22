I held back from writing my match report intro because I had this nagging feeling that the Latics were going to score. Part of me does this because I have seen so many late goals conceded in the past and part of me does not want to ‘jinx’ anything.

At half-time myself and a colleague both said we were surprised Norwood had missed his first two chances, and agreed he wouldn’t squander a third.

When Oldham won a late corner I thought this was it. They had hardly threatened in the second-half but I sensed they would get at least one more opportunity before full-time. So when Charlie Raglan headed wide at the near post I thought Town were in the clear. But I was wrong. It was a sickening feeling. But when you have experienced conceding in the 88th minute of a play-off final, it doesn’t sting quite as much as that.

Oldham Athletic fans invaded the pitch after James Norwood's late equaliser. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In Saturday’s post-match interview, when asked if he thought Chesterfield had got the job done when Raglan headed wide, coach Danny Webb said: “You do think that but then tell yourself no because it has happened before. In my time here, there have been a few late goals, as there is at any club, all over the country. You are hoping it is your day and you are looking forward to running on the pitch at the end and giving the fans a clap and sending everyone home happy. I don’t think we are sending people home massively unhappy but certainly very flat because that last-minute goal is a kick in the gut.”

Webb’s comments got me thinking about how many late goals Chesterfield have conceded in the last 18 months. It turns out, they’ve actually scored a lot more late goals but the ones against have come in more important games so they have hurt a little bit more and are more memorable.

For example, Brandon Thomas-Asante’s 93rd minute strike denied Town a famous win over West Brom and a place in the FA Cup fourth round. Michael Cheek’s 90+9 goal for Bromley forced extra-time in the play-off semi-final (although things worked out in the end). And then of course there was John Bostock’s heartbreaking 88th minute free-kick in the play-off final at Wembley.

On the flip side, a few of the Blues’ late goals have secured vital wins in the league against Gateshead and Eastleigh, for example, but nothing on the level of the play-off final.

We will probably see more late goals scored and conceded this season than ever before due to the amount of added-on time so I suppose we better get used to it, but hopefully it’s more jubilation than heartache. And I’ll keep holding off on writing on my intros!

Late goals (after the 80th minute) conceded this season (3)

Seb Bowerman (Dorking Wanderers, 90+3)

Harry Davis (AFC Fylde, 87)

James Norwood (Oldham Athletic, 90+5)

Late goals scored this season (3)

Liam Mandeville (v Dorking Wanderers, 84)

Joe Quigley (v Dorking Wanderers, 90+9)

Will Grigg (v Oxford City, 88)

Late goals conceded in 2022/2023 season (8)

Joshua Staunton (Yeovil Town, 80)

James Alabi (Maidstone United, 88)

Brennan Camp (Eastleigh, 90+2)

Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Brom, 90+3)

Jovan Malcolm (West Brom, 90+1)

Nicke Kabamba (Barnet, 86)

Michael Cheek (Bromley, 90+9)

John Bostock (Notts County, 88)

Late goals scored in 2022/2023 season (17)

Jesurun Uchegbulam (v Yeovil Town, 88)

Kabongo Tshimanga (v Maidstone United, 82)

Darren Oldaker (v Maidstone United, 90+3)

Tyrone Williams (v Maidenhead United, 90+4)

Tyrone Williams (v Dagenham & Redbridge, 90+2)

Kabongo Tshimanga (v Anstey Nomads, 84)

Kabongo Tshimanga (v Torquay United, 87)

Armando Dobra (v Dorking Wanderers, 84)

Joe Quigley (v Dorking Wanderers, 86)

Kabongo Tshimanga (v Scunthorpe United, 86)

Ash Palmer (v Altrincham, 87)

Ryan Colclough (v Wrexham, 90+5)

Ryan Colclough (v Gateshead, 90+4)

Ryan Colclough (v Eastleigh, 89)

Andy Dallas (v Eastleigh, 90+5)

Ryan Colclough (v Maidstone United, 90)

Darren Oldaker (v Bromley, 80)

Late goals conceded in 2021/2022 season (under Paul Cook) (6)

Ahkeem Rose (Weymouth, 90+8)

Fraser Kerr OG (Southend United, 89)

Adrian Clifton (Boreham Wood, 89)

Matty Warburton (Halifax, 80)

Jake Goodman, (Dover Athletic, 81)

Armani Little (Torquay United, 81)

Late goals scored in 2021/2022 season (under Paul Cook) (5)