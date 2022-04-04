Chesterfield Ladies have enjoyed a great season so far. Photo: Julian Barker.

The team became the Spireites’ official women’s setup in 2019, prior to the club’s takeover by the Chesterfield FC Community Trust a year later.

Since then, discussions have been held as to the best way forward for the ladies team, with the Trust having recently proposed it takes full control of the setup if the team wishes to continue wearing the Spireites logo.

However, it has been decided by those within the ladies team setup that such a move would not be in its best interests and to that end have opted to rebrand as Chesterfield Ladies FC, reverting back to their pre-2019 identity.

A statement released by Chesterfield Ladies said: “...[The link up with Chesterfield FC] was a positive step for women’s football in Chesterfield and came with a name change to Chesterfield FC Women.

"A new women’s board was assembled and the club has made significant progress since then to drive the women’s game forward in the area.

"We feel that [the Trust having full control] would not be in the best interest of our club and will operate as Chesterfield Ladies FC moving forwards.

"We would like to thank all of the supporters of Chesterfield FC for your continued support which we hope will continue.

"Unfortunately we cannot continue to wear the badge of Chesterfield FC at this present time but we hope you will continue to support the team.

"We will undergo a total re-brand, including a new revamped logo, and continue to provide women and girls in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire the very best footballing opportunities possible.

"Chesterfield Ladies FC is a club with over 30 years of proud history and has operated independently throughout that time.

"We see this move as a positive step to build on our recent successes and take the club to the next level.”