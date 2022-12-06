The National League said it would consider any requests to change kick-off times for this weekend’s fixtures so as not to clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final against France (7pm).

Clubs have until 4pm on Tuesday to submit a request but the Spireites have opted not to take up the option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been confirmed that Saturday’s game at home to Dorking Wanderers will still kick-off at 3pm,” the Blues said.

Chesterfield host Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

“It was announced that the kick-off time in National League fixtures could be brought forward due to England’s involvement in the World Cup, but that option has not been exercised.”

Town are currently fourth in the National League table, while Dorking are 16th. The two sides drew 2-2 on the opening day of the season.