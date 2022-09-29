The striker, who bagged 25 goals last season, is yet to start a game this campaign but he has still scored three times in his last three appearances off the bench.

The 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joe Quigley leading the line, has worked brilliantly so far, leading Town to the top of the table and making their best ever start to a season.

So how do the Blues get Tshimanga into the starting line-up without causing too much disruption?

Kabongo Tshimanga has scored three goals so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can fit into this team easily,” first-team coach Gary Roberts told the DT.

"I think Kabby changed the game for us in a sense on Saturday and it was up front with Joe, we played a flat two.

"That is for us coaches and managers to work on. When you have got two players playing really well, sometimes they will have to get on the pitch together.

"That is a good problem for us, we have got two of the best strikers in the division, if not the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joe did great, he could have nicked a goal on Saturday, and Kabby came on and not just his finish for his goal but his all-round play was brilliant. He got us up the pitch really well, used his body, used his pace, his strength, and his finish just typifies the player he is. He is a deadly striker.”

Tshimanga’s move to Birmingham City fell through on deadline day but assistant manager Danny Webb said the forward is now in a good place mentally and those comments were echoed by Roberts.

"We are so happy to have him back and see him smiling, see all the boys happy for him when he got his goal,” he added.

"It has been a tough six months for Kabby so we are really pleased to have him back and he does what he does, he scores.”