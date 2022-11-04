Cook signed for Spireites in the summer from Bognor Regis Town but has made just two appearances for the club.

He told the Dorking website: “I’m looking forward to joining Dorking because it’s a club going in the right direction and they have a style of football which I feel suits me.

“I feel comfortable playing that way but can also do that 'uglier' side of the game as well.

Chesterfield defender Joe Cook has joined Dorking Wanderers on loan.

"Every player I’ve spoken to about the club has had positive things to say so I’m excited to get going and showing everyone what I can do."

Wanderers boss Marc White adds Cook would bring physical presence to his side.

He said: "Joe's a player we've watched several times during his time at Bognor Regis, and we have always kept close tabs on him.

“He's a fantastic ball-playing defender with great athleticism and a good physical presence.

“Joe already knows a few of our players and he will be an excellent addition to our squad."