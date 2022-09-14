The full-back’s unbelievable winner against Southend United on Tuesday night was his third of the campaign already.

His tally so far means he is well on the way to beating last season’s total of six, and seven in 2020/2021.

“I think if I can get in and around 10 goals I will be happy,” he told the DT.

Jeff King scored his third goal of the season in the win against Southend on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"Assists will take care of themselves, they are just a bonus for me, but anything close to 10 goals-wise I think will have done okay.

"I have always looked at stats, goals and assists, but to have three goals this early in the season, from the position that I play, is reward for the hard work that I put in.

"I think I am doing well at times and times when I feel I could do better. I am at this level for a reason and there is definitely stuff I can improve on. May be going forward I am really strong but defensively I can be a bit better.”

The 26-year-old's long-range thunderbolt secured a brilliant turnaround for the 10-men of Town against Southend and ensured they remained top of the league.

And there was no doubt where that strike ranks for King.

“I think that is probably the best goal I have scored,” he said.

"I was talking to Calvin Miller today about the goal I scored against Southend last season, a bit of a half-volley, I think that was a bit of luck but that one today is technique and work on the training ground. People will laugh and say ‘was it a cross’ but it is something that I work at, trying to use both feet, and I am happy I got the rewards today.”

The Blues faced an uphill task against Southend, especially after conceding so early in the second-half to fall 2-1 behind, so the circumstances of the way the win was secured should raise confidence levels even more.

"It just gives us massive belief,” King said.

"I think that will give us a massive lift as a group, not that we needed one, but it probably just gives us that extra bounce going into Saturday now.

"To come out in the second-half and concede that early, I don’t think people understand how hard it is to come back from that, especially with 10-men. To go on and win the game is a massive credit to the team.”

He added: "It takes something like (Joe) Quigley’s hard work, that goal came from nothing. We were not in control of the game, he takes the ball off their defender, takes two or three on and puts it in the bottom corner. Something like that changes the game. From there I could never see us conceding, we looked comfortable even with 10-men.

"We have got quality in the team, we are going to get chances regardless whether we have got 10-men or not, it is just about taking them. Tonight we took our chances, we did not get them by luck, we got them through work-rate and people pressing the ball and winning it back in good positions.

"Once we scored the third, we could have scored another, I know Lucas (Covolan) has made a great save but before that we had a couple of great chances.

"I think we deserve a lot of credit as a team tonight.

"Last year you could feel it in the stadium when it came to the last few minutes and everyone was panicking but now it seems we have got a lot of belief around the whole club. Everyone has got a massive ambition to get back into the Football League and we are all in it together whether you are on the pitch or in the stands, we all just need to stick together.

"There is a long way, this is another step in the right direction and we need to keep winning games and let’s hope we do.”

Striker Quigley once again had the Spireites fans signing his name after scoring his second in as many matches.