Cook was speaking after the Spireites were held to a 1-1 draw at York City on Tuesday night after they conceded with 12 minutes remaining.

He reiterated that new additions were needed as well as outgoings, calling the number of players that they have signed in the last five years ‘absolutely insane.’

The draw means Town drop a place to fourth and fall eight points behind leaders Notts County.

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook.

The Blues were guilty of not taking their chances and they ended up paying the price.

"My big thing is until you change personnel, then the reality is you will probably keep getting what you are getting,” Cook said.

"We know where our issues are and as football club we have got to make sure we don’t just keep signing players, players have to leave as well, because an overload of players at any club can lead to other problems – demotivation, lads not hungry enough to succeed – and I am not that type of manager. I want to make sure that when we bring a player or two in going forward, and our board is so supportive it is untrue, but we have got to find the right characters and the right personnel.”

Asked if anything is close in terms of incomings or outgoings, Cook added: "No, we are looking. The reality is we have got areas that we want to strengthen, of course we have, but I am a great believer that if you build it properly then you will be solid for a long time.

"The important thing as we go forward is to make sure, as we recruit to get better, that we get the right building blocks in the club. In the last five years the amount of signings this club has been ridiculous, in my opinion, absolutely insane. We just keep signing players in the hope that they take us to where we want to be. Certainly under me, I am not that, I like to know what our problems are and I like to fix them.”

Ollie Banks hobbled off with a hamstring injury in the second-half and Cook said it ‘did not look good.’

He also confirmed that Armando Dobra was on the bench because he has only just returned from injury after eight weeks out and that Liam Mandeville was among the substitutes because he looked a bit ‘leggy’ against Bromley.

In the end, Chesterfield paid the price for a number of missed chances as Hancox swept in following a counter-attack.

"At times when we are doing really well we just become a little bit tired of doing the simple things well and we turnover possession now and again,” Cook said.

"I think we always felt we needed the second goal because we don’t keep a lot of clean sheets.

"We needed that second goal and I thought at times we could get it but you are always on a little bit of a knife-edge with us because we just have a habit of conceding goals when you probably leat expect it.

"They are always counters, the goals that we concede, the reality is when we are possession in their half, we are suspectible. We will keep working at it.”

He added: "I thought at times we played really well, but you have got to score, because the non-scoring of chances will always lead to bits of pressure It probably took a world class save by Ross (Fitzsimons)

"At times we are so naive, we can give winning positions up quite quickly, but they are a really good set of lads, they are so honest and they work hard.