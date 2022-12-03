Chesterfield's impressive form ends with late defeat at Halifax

Substitute Rob Harker scored the only goal of the game with nine minutes remaining, slotting in from close-range after Ross Fitzsimons failed to hold Matt Warburton’s free-kick.

The Spireites went into this one nine unbeaten, having won all of their last six, but they lose some ground in the race for promotion and drop a place to fourth in the table.

The lunchtime kick-off at The Shay was a game of few clear-cut chances but Harker’s finish was the difference in the end.

Paul Cook named an unchanged line-up for a sixth successive match. Tyrone Williams, who was forced off with blurred vision at AFC Wimbledon last weekend, was able to start which meant new signing Ash Palmer, who replaced him, was back on the bench.

Chesterfield probably edged the first 45 minutes but neither side created anything clear-cut.

Joe Quigley had the Spireites’ best moments of the half. The striker glanced a header wide early on and then he later dragged an effort wide. He also had another half chance but he could not get a shot off with his back to goal.

King, facing his former club, had a dangerous shot blocked, but that was about it for the visitors. There was plenty of nice approach play and they did not look like conceding, but they would have wanted to have created more.

Down the other end, Halifax, the joint lowest scorers in the division, rarely threatened but they grew in confidence and finished the half stronger, former Spireite Mani Dieseruvwe hooking over the bar from close-range on the stroke of half-time.

In the opening minutes of the second-half Darren Oldaker came the closest to opening the scoring but his curling free-kick from about 20 yards went narrowly wide.

Moments later, a heavy touch in the box by Tom Whelan let him down after good work by Quigley down the left.

On the hour-mark, Quigley rolled the ball into the net from a tight angle after racing into Oldaker’s pass but the offside flag had gone up a long time before.

Chesterfield’s next best chance came 10 minutes later as Jamie Grimes met King’s corner with his head but it was a comfortable save for home goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

With 17 minutes remaining, Cook made a double change as Tim Akinola and Kabongo Tshimanga replaced Whelan and Quigley.

The game continued to be tight with few chances but it was Halifax who broke the deadlock on 81 minutes with Fitzsimons failing to hold Warburton’s free-kick and substitute Harker tapped in from close-range.