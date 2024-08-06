Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A possible return for Harry Tyrer to Chesterfield remains on hold for now.

The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Everton last summer and kept 12 clean sheets as they won the National League title.

The boyhood Toffee then returned to Goodison Park and signed a new one-year contract extension, tying him down until June 2026, which shows how highly they rate him.

At the end of last season Tyrer made it clear that he would be more than happy to come back on loan again, but of course that decision is down to the Merseyside club.

Harry Tyrer won promotion with Chesterfield last season.

The DT understands that any possible return is on hold until Everton number one Jordan Pickford is back in training and fully match-fit. The 30-year-old has been resting up after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024 in Germany.

Unsurprisingly, there are a number of clubs interested in taking Tyrer, who has been at Everton since he was seven, on loan.

But, in the meantime, fellow goalkeeper Ryan Boot has impressed in pre-season, while former Sheffield United and Rotherham United stopper Jamal Blackman continues to train with the club.

Chesterfield start their League Two campaign at home to Swindon Town on Friday night (8pm).