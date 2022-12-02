Chesterfield's home clash against National League promotion rivals Notts County selected for TV coverage
Chesterfield’s big home match against promotion rivals Notts County has been selected for TV coverage.
The fixture on Saturday, January 21 will now be broadcast live on BT Sport and will kick-off at the later time of 5.20pm.
Notts are currently second in the National League table, one place and five points above the Blues, who have one game in hand. Wrexham lead the way at the moment.
It is likely to be an exciting but tense encounter as the two promotion contenders battle it out under the lights at the Technique Stadium.
The previous clash between the two sides earlier in the season finised 2-2 at Meadow Lane, with the Magpies fighting back from 2-0 down.