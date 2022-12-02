The fixture on Saturday, January 21 will now be broadcast live on BT Sport and will kick-off at the later time of 5.20pm.

Notts are currently second in the National League table, one place and five points above the Blues, who have one game in hand. Wrexham lead the way at the moment.

It is likely to be an exciting but tense encounter as the two promotion contenders battle it out under the lights at the Technique Stadium.

