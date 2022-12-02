News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's home clash against National League promotion rivals Notts County selected for TV coverage

Chesterfield’s big home match against promotion rivals Notts County has been selected for TV coverage.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 2:45pm

The fixture on Saturday, January 21 will now be broadcast live on BT Sport and will kick-off at the later time of 5.20pm.

Notts are currently second in the National League table, one place and five points above the Blues, who have one game in hand. Wrexham lead the way at the moment.

It is likely to be an exciting but tense encounter as the two promotion contenders battle it out under the lights at the Technique Stadium.

Chesterfield's big home clash against Notts County will be on TV.

The previous clash between the two sides earlier in the season finised 2-2 at Meadow Lane, with the Magpies fighting back from 2-0 down.

