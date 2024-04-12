Chesterfield's 'hand was forced' over late National League fixture change
The Spireites, who travel to Wealdstone on Saturday, will now visit Gateshead just two days later on Monday instead of Tuesday.
It comes after a number of postponements have meant that some teams, including Gateshead, are playing catch-up to finish the season before April 20.
The National League made the last-minute decision on Thursday night, claiming they had to do it for the ‘integrity’ of the competition.
Town said they did not support the decision.
“We are disappointed, to be honest,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.
"Our hand was forced, we were told to do it. We were told in no uncertain terms that we had to play that game.
"We know people at Gateshead and they didn’t want it on the Monday so we are not blaming Gateshead. We certainly did not want it Monday.
"I think the reason was the integrity of the competition…
"We are disappointed for our supporters because we know so many of them have booked things like travel and suddenly it has been changed to the Monday.
"The benefit is that we are the champions of the league, we won’t be in it next year.”
On how this impacts team selection, Webb continued: "We will be in Sunday now, so we weren’t planning on that, we will be in on Sunday after a long trip back from Wealdstone.
"We have got a good squad, it is not bursting at the seam with numbers, but it is a good squad. There will be a few tired legs on Sunday morning, but we are nearly there aren’t we so let’s put our moans and groans aside and get this season done.”
On whether it might mean some younger players get a chance, Webb added: "Maybe. We have had a couple on the bench recently. I think the gaffer might be looking to do that. I know for sure that the gaffer wants to win the next few games. We want to finish the season performing like we have done for most of the season.”
