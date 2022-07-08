The Spireites visit Meadow Lane in the fourth match of the new 2022/2023 National League season on Saturday, August 20.

The league’s broadcasters, BT Sport, have chosen to televise the game and it will now kick-off at 5.20pm.

"It’s a big grudge match on August 20 as we get our first glance at new-look Notts County, they take on Chesterfield in a massive early season clash,” the National League said in announcing the first TV picks of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Mandeville celebrates his goal at Notts County in June 2021.

The decision is no real surprise, given a number of other clashes between the two clubs have been selected in the past.

However, the tea-time kick-off may be frowned upon by the police and safety advisory groups.

Notts have a new manager following the departure of Ian Burchnall to Forest Green Rovers, with former Swindon Town boss Luke Williams now in charge.

County appear to have done some smart business in the transfer window, snapping up goalscoring machines Macaulay Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott from Gateshead.

Both Chesterfield and the Magpies are among the bookies favourites with Wrexham to win the league title.

The Spireites’ season opener at newly-promoted Dorking Wanderers had been tipped by many fans to be selected for TV coverage but relegated Scunthorpe United’s home tie against Yeovil Town has got the nod instead.

Upcoming live BT Sport matches:

Saturday, August 6 Scunthorpe United v Yeovil Town (5.20pm)

Saturday, August 13 Oldham Athletic vs Dorking Wanderers (5.20pm)

Wednesday, August 17 Solihull Moors vs York City (7.45pm)

Saturday, August 20 Notts County v Chesterfield (5.20pm)

Saturday, August 27 Woking v Wrexham (5.20pm)