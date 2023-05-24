News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield narrowly missed out on promotion this season.

Chesterfield's goals and assists chart for 2022/2023 National League season

Chesterfield’s players recorded some impressive numbers this season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:28 BST

For the first time in a long time, the Spireites had goal-threats all over the park.

And it although it wasn’t quite enough to get them over the promotion line, it bodes well for next season.

Let’s take a look at the goals and assists chart for the 2022/2023 campaign...

14 clean sheets in 39 appearances.

1. Ross Fitzsimons

14 clean sheets in 39 appearances. Photo: Tina Jenner

Two clean sheets in 15 appearances.

2. Lucas Covolan

Two clean sheets in 15 appearances. Photo: Tina Jenner

Eight goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances.

3. Jeff King

Eight goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances. Photo: Tina Jenner

Two assists in 13 appearances.

4. Ryheem Sheckleford

Two assists in 13 appearances. Photo: Tina Jenner

Related topics:ChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireites