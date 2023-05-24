Chesterfield's goals and assists chart for 2022/2023 National League season

Chesterfield’s players recorded some impressive numbers this season.

For the first time in a long time, the Spireites had goal-threats all over the park.

And it although it wasn’t quite enough to get them over the promotion line, it bodes well for next season.

Let’s take a look at the goals and assists chart for the 2022/2023 campaign...

Ross Fitzsimons 14 clean sheets in 39 appearances.

Lucas Covolan Two clean sheets in 15 appearances.

Jeff King Eight goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances.

Ryheem Sheckleford Two assists in 13 appearances.