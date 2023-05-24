Chesterfield's goals and assists chart for 2022/2023 National League season
Chesterfield’s players recorded some impressive numbers this season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:28 BST
For the first time in a long time, the Spireites had goal-threats all over the park.
And it although it wasn’t quite enough to get them over the promotion line, it bodes well for next season.
Let’s take a look at the goals and assists chart for the 2022/2023 campaign...
Page 1 of 6