Chesterfield's goalkeeper search goes on after former Wrexham man departs

Chesterfield’s search for another goalkeeper goes on.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST

The Spireites currently have Harry Tyrer, 21, on a season-long loan from Everton and young academy stopper, Luke Chadwick, 19, on the books.

In the first two pre-season games, against Matlock Town and Alfreton Town, trialist keeper Kai Calderbank-Park, 22, who was at Wrexham last seeason, featured but he did not play against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and is no longer at the club.

"Kai has left,” coach Danny Webb confirmed to the DT post-match.

Harry Tyrer. Picture: Tina Jenner.Harry Tyrer. Picture: Tina Jenner.
"It is horrible with trialists because sometimes it is a flip of a coin.

"As a goalie it isn’t half hard to impress against the teams you are beating 9-0 and 5-1 to really show what you can do.

"I suppose if you are being brutal you are looking for someone to come in and really challenge Harry and we probably felt that Kai wasn’t going to do that but we maybe will be proved wrong. He was a lovely boy.”

Academy goalkeeper Chadwick gained some experience out on loan last season and the staff rate him but feel they need someone who is a little bit further along in their career to come in.

"I think it is a bit too soon for young Luke Chadwick to be a number two,” Webb added. “He is a great lad, got great potential, but I think maybe at some point we will be looking to bring in another goalie to have another look.

"We didn’t have a goalie on the bench last season but it is always good to have someone breathing down your neck as a number one. I think we will probably look to do that before the start of the season.”

