The Spireites host seventh tier Coalville in the rearranged third round tie on Tuesday night.

If the Blues triumph then they will visit Banbury United, currently seventh in the National League North, or 14th-placed Isthmian League Premier outfit Bognor Regis Town.

Fourth round ties are scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14.

Winners of third round matches get £4,500 in prize money and winners of fourth round games receive £5,250. Losers get £1,250 and £1,500 respectively.