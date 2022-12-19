Chesterfield's FA Trophy opponents revealed
Chesterfield will travel to Banbury United or Bognor Regis Town in the FA Trophy fourth round – if they beat Coalville Town.
The Spireites host seventh tier Coalville in the rearranged third round tie on Tuesday night.
If the Blues triumph then they will visit Banbury United, currently seventh in the National League North, or 14th-placed Isthmian League Premier outfit Bognor Regis Town.
Fourth round ties are scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14.
Winners of third round matches get £4,500 in prize money and winners of fourth round games receive £5,250. Losers get £1,250 and £1,500 respectively.
The draw for the fourth round was made live on talkSport2 on Monday evening at 5pm.