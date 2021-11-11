Chesterfield's FA Cup tie at Salford City selected for TV coverage

Chesterfield’s FA Cup second round tie at Salford City has been selected for TV coverage.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:57 am

The match will be shown on ITV4 on Sunday, December 5 with a 5.15pm kick-off.

Each club will receive £60,000 in TV money.

Winners of second round ties receive £34,000.

Chesterfield travel to Salford City in the FA Cup second round.

The Spireites have overcome Curzon Ashton and Southend United to reach this stage of the competition.

Salford beat Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0 in the first round.

Salford are currently 17th in League Two and are managed by Gary Bowyer.

