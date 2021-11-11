The match will be shown on ITV4 on Sunday, December 5 with a 5.15pm kick-off.

Each club will receive £60,000 in TV money.

Winners of second round ties receive £34,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield travel to Salford City in the FA Cup second round.

The Spireites have overcome Curzon Ashton and Southend United to reach this stage of the competition.

Salford beat Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0 in the first round.